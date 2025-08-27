Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Releases New Survival Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Last Caretaker, as we get a better look at the enemies you'll encounter while you try to survive

Indie game studio Channel37 has released a new trailer for The Last Caretaker this morning, this time showing off more of the survival aspect of the gameplay. You didn't think you'd just be a simple robot moving parts around, did you? No! There are enemies to be wary of, as they have taken over many of the platforms you'll find in the wild. Enjoy the latest look, as the team also confirmed that the game will be coming to Early Access sometime in 2025.

The Last Caretaker

The world has changed. An endless ocean stretches in every direction, its surface broken by the last remnants of those who stayed behind. Machines still hum with forgotten purpose, beacons flicker with old signals, and infrastructure continues its silent operations. But something else stirs — technology repurposed, reshaped to drift in silence. As the Last Caretaker, a player must navigate this vast ocean, scavenging lost knowledge, reactivating dormant systems, and ensuring the survival of humanity's final remnants. Deep within the Seed Vaults, the last human embryos wait for their journey to the stars. But not all that remains is dormant. Some machines still whisper, still move, still watch.

Create: Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities.

Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities. Explore: Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals.

Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals. Discover: From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next.

From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next. Nurture: Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive.

Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive. Survive: The ocean is beautiful, but it is not safe. Rogue machines, biomechanical threats, and unknown forces seek to disrupt your mission. You must adapt, defend, and find a way forward, no matter the cost.

