The Last Content Update For Dead Cells Has Been Released

Motion Twin as released the last content update for Dead Cells this week, as players can experience The End Is Near right now

Article Summary Motion Twin and Evil Empire release final Dead Cells update, The End Is Near, adding new mobs, weapons, and mutations.

The update culminates the journey started by The Beheaded in 2017, with high-risk, high-reward builds enhancing gameplay.

New mobs: Sore Loser, Curser, Doom Bringer; new weapons: Misericorde, Anathema; new mutations: Cursed Flask, Damned Vigor.

Motion Twin and Evil Empire celebrate the success and longevity of Dead Cells, moving on to new projects Windblown and The Rogue Prince.

Indie game developer Evil Empire and publisher Motion Twin have released the last content update for Dead Cells, as players can experience the appropriately titled The End Is Near. This is a completely free update for the game as they are bringing about an end to the journey started by The Beheaded, clear back in 2017. We remember when the game was teased years ago and seeing it at PAX West, watching it grow over time to where it is today It is an amazing testament to the longevity of the title as both studios kept it going for the fans. We have more info about it below, along with a couple of quotes from both studios, as they now move on to other projects. Motion Twin has a new project called Windblown, while Evil Empire has recently launched The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Dead Cells: The End Is Near

The End is Near puts a bow on the legendary Dead Cells journey with one final content update, adding new mobs, weapons, and mutations into the already jam-packed rogue-lite title. Building further upon Dead Cells with a veritable buffet of new content as well as gameplay changes, The End is Near pits you against three new mobs: The Sore Loser, Curser, and Doom Bringer, all of which can appear in any biome if your Boss Cells level is high enough. Combat these curse-frenzied foes with Misericorde and Anathema, vicious melee and ranged weapons, respectively, that can apply curses to you but deal massive amounts of damage. Three new mutations, the Cursed Flask, Damned Vigor, and Demonic Strength, serve to mix up your runs even further with some of the game's highest risk vs. reward builds.

"Now Dead Cells is complete!" says the Motion Twin team. "Some of the developers here at Motion Twin have been working on Dead Cells for over ten years, and to see the community embrace it from Early Access, to 1.0, through 35 updates and expansions, and beyond is really the most awesome feeling. Although some of the original Dead Cells developers have moved on to cool, new projects since that original launch years ago, our original team vision for The Beheaded remains, and we want to celebrate this moment with the community that made this game the success that it is."

"I joined Motion Twin in 2014 and started working on Dead Cells in various forms from my first day," says Steve Filby, CEO at Evil Empire. "I never would have believed that ten years later I'd be writing a final farewell… Hell when we launched the game, I wasn't even sure people would like it. From Motion Twin to Evil Empire, it's been a privilege and a pleasure to contribute to the game, work with the community, and onboard new teammates to the adventure. So long Dead Cells, I think I'll just start one more run before I go…"

