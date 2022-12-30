The Last Spell To Launch Full Version In Q1 2023

The Arcade Crew announced that they will finally be releasing the full version of The Last Spell sometime during Q1 2023. Developed by Ishtar Games, this one has been teased for a minute after they released it back in mid-2021 into Steam's Early Access. And while we've seen updates here and there, the main game has always kind of seemed out of reach as they had bigger plans for it. Now we have an idea of a timetable as the 1.0 Version will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles early next year. Until we get some more info, you can watch the latest teaser trailer for the game down at the bottom.

"War was rampaging all over the land for decades. In a desperate move to end it all, the mages provoked The Cataclysm. Massive balls of pure magic obliterated nearly everything. A strange purple mist propagated everywhere. They say that those who entered the mist were killed, driven mad, or worse… Only a few Havens keep up the fight against the hordes of bloodthirsty monsters that come out at night from this damned mist. A few strained heroes protect the walls night after night, until a handful of mages manage to cast The Last Spell and banish all magic from this accursed world. And maybe save us all. Maybe. The Last Spell is a tactical RPG with roguelite elements. During the days, you'll have to carefully choose how you will re-build your city and how you'll position your defenses. Will you prioritize buying a brand new flaming sword, or build a Mana Well to regenerate some priceless Mana after battles? During night, you'll have to exterminate all the monsters coming at your walls with a large range of weapons and powers. Level up your heroes, and repeat until the end."