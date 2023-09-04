Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Fate/Samurai Remnant, Type-Moon

The Latest Fate/Samurai Remnant Trailer Explores The Streets Of Edo

Enjoy the latest trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant, as Koei Tecmo provide a better look at the city of Edo and the locations you'll visit.

Koei Tecmo and Type Moon recently dropped a new trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant, giving players a better look at the streets of Edo. The shorthand to this is that they're showing off many of the locations and people you'll run into throughout the game, as well as many of the enemies you'll face, and some of the underlining mechanics you'll encounter along the way. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on September 28, with a special livestream presentation on September 21 from Tokyo Game Show 2023.

"Fate/Samurai Remnant will also feature a number of Rogue Servants throughout the game. These highly powerful warriors do not have Masters, and if you are able to form a bond with them, you will not only be able to temporarily borrow their powers, but some of them can even accompany you in battle! And while a few of these Rogue Servants have made appearances in past Fate series titles, like Rogue Lancer, Fate/Samurai Remnant also introduces all-new Rogue Servants to the Fate universe, like Rogue Rider!"

Rogue Lancer (true name Cú Chulainn): Wields a crimson spear longer than he is, as if it were a part of himself. He has a belligerent personality and seeks out challenging battles.

Wields a crimson spear longer than he is, as if it were a part of himself. He has a belligerent personality and seeks out challenging battles. Rogue Archer (true name Arjuna): A fighter clad in a white robe who wields a bow covered with blue flames. He is pure, always respectful, and behaves in a fair and honest manner.

A fighter clad in a white robe who wields a bow covered with blue flames. He is pure, always respectful, and behaves in a fair and honest manner. Rogue Rider (true name Tamamo Aria): Captivates men with her dainty appearance and somewhat frivolous speech and behavior. Instead of riding on something, riding on someone seems to be her preferred form of transportation.

Captivates men with her dainty appearance and somewhat frivolous speech and behavior. Instead of riding on something, riding on someone seems to be her preferred form of transportation. Rogue Saber: An armored warrior who rides a gray horse and wields a large sword. He is in pursuit of an enemy called the Evil Ogre, whom he seeks to destroy.

An armored warrior who rides a gray horse and wields a large sword. He is in pursuit of an enemy called the Evil Ogre, whom he seeks to destroy. Rogue Berserker: A long-haired fighter who boasts a muscular body. Being summoned as a Berserker, he has lost all sense of rationality. For whatever reason, he accompanies Takao Dayu.

