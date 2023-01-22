Dead Island 2 Introduces New Character Dani In Latest Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Dead Island 2 as Dani shows off why you should always bring along a rockabilly brawler to a zombie fight.

Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have released a new Dead Island 2 trailer showing off the latest character for the game, Dani. As we slowly make our way to the official release on April 28th, 2023, we're getting to know more of the characters you'll be fighting with, and none look tougher than the rockabilly brawler ready to throw down against any undead who come your way. Enjoy the latest trailer below along with the character info we have for you.

"If you're going to be traversing a hellish world filled with very hungry zombies around every corner, you should probably know who it is you're traveling with. Well, it's time to meet the slayers of Dead Island 2. Today, acquaint yourself with Dani. Dani is all about takin' names, breaking rules, and shooting zombies directly in the face, a worthwhile skill set to have in the dangerous world of HELL-A, to be sure. You don't want to find yourself on Dani's bad side, so make sure not to take her abilities for granted."

"Explore HELL-A! Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach. Brutal Melee Sandbox – Combat delivers the most intense, visceral, and gory first-person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and brutally tactical options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you're slicing, smashing, burning, or ripping, we want you to truly feel it. Be the Ultimate Zombie Slayer – There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds."