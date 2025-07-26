Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon Arrives January 2026

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon dropped a new trailer and a release date, as the game arrives next January

Article Summary The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon launches January 2026 for PC and consoles worldwide.

Explore Calvard Republic with three protagonists as the Trails series approaches its final epic chapter.

New gameplay systems like Shard Commands, Awakening, and Z.O.C. spice up both Field and Command Battles.

Assemble custom teams to challenge the Grim Garten dungeon and thwart Ouroboros's dangerous plans.

Nippon Ichi Software revealed this week that The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon has a release date, as it arrives next January. The team revealed a new trailer, which you can watch here, detailing more about the game's plot and many of the characters, while also confirming it will be released for PC and consoles on January 16, 2025. Enjoy the footage as we now wait out the next six months.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon

The future of an entire continent is at stake in this milestone entry in the Trails series! Explore the vast Calvard Republic with three different protagonists, nurture connections, and master powerful skills in both real-time and turn-based battles as you uncover the secrets at the core of Zemuria! Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions are back, and this time the future of the entire Zemurian continent is at stake! The people of Zemuria await the launch of humanity's first foray into space with bated breath. A sudden invitation from Marduk to cooperate in a high-tech training exercise sets Van, Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham on a collision course with the secrets at the very core of Zemuria. Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon?

All Trails Lead Here: Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter!

Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter! Gameplay, Evolved: New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles!

New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles! Dream Teams: Gather allies from all over Calvard and beyond and put a stop to Ouroboros' machinations in the Grim Garten, a dungeon that you can take on with your own custom party!

