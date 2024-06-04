Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak Releases Free Demo

You can play a free demo of The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak on either the Nintendo Switch or the PS5, right now.

Article Summary Free demo of The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak available now on Switch and PS5.

NIS America lets players start their adventure early and transfer demo save data to full game.

New trailer released for the game, showcasing the opening scenes and gameplay.

Explore a story set in 1208 Calvard, following Van, a spriggan navigating a world of intrigue.

NIS America has released a free demo for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak on both the Nintendo Switch and PS5. This version of the game will give you the opening moments of what's happening with the main story to essentially get you started on your journey, as well as providing enough of a sample of how the game works. Those who decide to buy the game will be able to take the save data from the demo and apply it to the main game. The team also released a new trailer showing the opening film, which you can enjoy here as we wait for it to come out on July 5, 2024.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak

The year is 1208. A prim-and-proper young lady dressed in the uniform of an esteemed academy visits a dilapidated, multi-tenant building in a downtown district of Edith, the nation's capital. With a most dignified gaze, she looks upon the plague of the door before her. It reads: 'ARKRIDE Solutions Office: Complicated Matters Only.' After the war, Calvard is enjoying unprecedented economic prosperity. However, the public grows uncertain as the number of immigrants increases and political reform runs rampant. Follow Van, a young man and local spriggan, on a unique request that will prove more than he bargained for. Will the nation fall into chaos?

Dive into the dynamic adventure in Kuro no Kiseki! The spriggan's life is but one of many professions that has emerged from the Calvard Republic. Be it playing detective, negotiator, or bounty hunter, Van Arkride takes on the kind of work that can't be taken to more legitimate sources. It could be something the police can't handle, work that's best left out of the public eye, or even a request from a criminal of organization in the underworld; so long as it pays and doesn't cross too far over the gray line, he'll accept near-any job that comes across his table.

