The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Vinyl Soundtrack Announced

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be getting a vinyl soundtrack release, bringing the entire score in June 2026

The deluxe 8-LP box set includes 130 remastered tracks themed around key Hyrule adventures and story beats.

Limited blue and gold vinyl editions will be sold through select Nintendo stores and Laced Records.

Composed by Manaka Kataoka and team, this release features iconic in-game music never before on vinyl worldwide.

Nintendo and Laced Records came together last week to reveal they will release The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's soundtrack on vinyl. This is about as complete of a version of the soundtrack as you'll get beyond an all-digital version, as they have painstakingly put this together across 8 LPs, complete with special box art and slip cases for each one. Those who can't get the vonyl will be happy to know it will also be added to the Nintendo Music app down the road. You can read more about it below as the box set will be released on June 2026

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Vinyl Soundtrack

The limited-edition double-LP set features blue-and-white marbled heavyweight discs packaged in a wide-spined outer sleeve with a printed inner sleeve. The limited-edition 8-LP Box Set features alternative blue and gold splatter effect heavyweight discs with printed disc inners and spined inner sleeves, housed in a rigid board dual slipcase. These limited-edition versions will be available directly from Laced Records, My Nintendo Store, Nintendo New York, and Nintendo San Francisco while supplies last. The standard-edition black vinyl versions will be available at select retailers.

The 8-LP Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack Box Set includes 130 tracks, all newly remastered for the vinyl format. Each of the eight discs is sequenced around a theme, which mirrors the progression of the game experience. Themes revolve around exploring the Kingdom of Hyrule, freeing the Divine Beasts from Calamity Ganon's hold and discovering the mysteries of the Shrines. The Double-LP set features 34 select tracks, including fan-favorite musical cues like "Overworld (Day)," "Great Fairy Fountain," and "Hyrule Castle" – all chosen to create an aural landscape that transports listeners back to the final days of the Great Calamity.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the first major Nintendo game soundtracks being made available on vinyl outside of Japan, and these collections highlight the game's distinct musical palette, created by composers Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, Hajime Wakai and Soshi Abe – from the gentle piano that underscores the open world exploration to the rhythmic tension of enemy battles to the alien sounds that accompany Sheikah technology.

