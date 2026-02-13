Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged:

The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince Receives March Launch Date

The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince has a launch date for PC, as the game will arrive on Steam in mid-March seven years after release

Article Summary The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince brings its enchanting tale to Steam in March after seven years.

Guide a blind prince as a wolf disguised as a princess through a hostile, trap-filled forest.

Switch forms to solve puzzles, defeat monsters, and protect the prince on a journey for a cure.

Collect lost memories and uncover a bittersweet story of love, sacrifice, and transformation.

Nippon Ichi Software has confirmed the official Steam launch date for The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince, as the game arrives next month. After being teased back in January that the game would come to PC seven years after its initial release, we now know the game will come out on March 11, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince

The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince follows the tale of two lonely hearts brought together through a mutual misunderstanding. In it, you control the wolf, disguised as a princess who guides the blind prince through a perilous forest in search of the witch capable of restoring his sight. The forest is home to a number of hostile creatures intent on ending your journey prematurely, as well as hazardous traps that put the prince in danger. Switch between wolf and princess form to dispatch your foes and guide the prince carefully as a princess to ensure his safety, in search of a fairytale ending.

Deep in the forest, a solitary wolf sings. Charmed by this beautiful voice, a curious prince follows its song only to find and startle the wolf, who blinds him. Together, they embark on a journey to restore his sight. But every gift has a price in this storybook tale of love and loss.

