The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian Launches Open Playtest

You can now try out The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian as the developers have launmched an Open Playtest for the game

Article Summary The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian launches an open playtest on Steam before crowdfunding.

Step into the role of Prince Jerian, making crucial choices that shape the fate of an empire.

Engage in political intrigue, balance noble and commoner interests, and carve your own destiny.

Uncover divine secrets, face moral dilemmas, and determine the legacy of House Tempest.

Indie game developer Schisma Games and Publisher 101XP have launched an Open Playtest for The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian. The team is preparing to launch a crowdfunding campaign in mid-March, but before that happens, this new playtest is available on Steam for everyone to try the title out and get an idea of what to expect. All you need to do is go to the game's page and register.

The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian

You, Prince Jerian of House Tempest, must embark on a lifelong journey. It starts in your childhood, with blissful unawareness of your destiny, and continues into your maturity when you must become an emperor: a role you have been primed for since birth. As crown prince, you must not only understand your country and its culture, but also make difficult choices that affect the fragile balance of powers in the Empire, and within yourself. Will you uphold the age-old order, or create a new future? The choice is yours.

Affect the World Around You: As a future ruler, you must learn the current state of the Empire. The treasury is running dry as the estates rise one against another, fighting for their interests. The church withers and sows hatred among the people, noble houses aspire to keep the old traditions, and commoners demand equal rights with the nobility. Pay attention to these circumstances and decide the country's path while chasing your own goals.

