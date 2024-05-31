Posted in: Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: looney tunes, Stumble Guys

The Looney Tunes Have Crash-Landed Into Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys is getting a little more explode-y, as the Looney Tunes have invaded the game with a new mode and new characters.

Article Summary Looney Tunes invade Stumble Guys with a new mode and characters.

Characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more Looney favorites.

New Payload Delivery mode features ACME gadgets in team-based play.

Unlock fresh Stumblers, emotes, and more with themed Stumblepass events.

Scopeluy has partnered up with Warner Bros. to bring a new set of characters to Stumble Guys, as the Looney Tunes explode into the game. This is no minor update to the game where you get two or three characters; this this is practically an invasion by the iconic characters you're getting Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Tweety, King Bugs, Marvin The Martian, and Porky Pig, with a brand new map and mode that takes references from the franchise of characters, as you'll be playing a bit of an escort mission full of explosives from the ACME Corporation. Of all of the crossover content they have added to the game in recent months, this one feels like an actual DLC and not just a random IP addition. We have the finer details below and the latest trailer above, as the content is now live.

Stumble Guys x Looney Tunes

Hey Stumblers! Get ready for some wacky fun because the Looney Tunes gang has arrived to the Stumbleverse! In the new Stumble Guys team-based game mode, Payload Delivery, players must team up with Wile E. Coyote and transport the most unpredictable and outlandish gadgets from ACME Corporation using an all-new escort gameplay mechanic. Two teams face off to escort supplies out of the ACME factory, employing strategies such as booby-trapping, blocking, or simply out-maneuvering each other along the way. Players will discover new cosmetics, spanning Stumblers, emotes, footsteps, and victory dances. The integration also introduces Stumblers to KING CHUNGUS – a royal version of BIG CHUNGUS. Brand new in-game content includes:

One new course designed after the iconic ACME corporation, the ACME factory

Payload Delivery escort game mechanic in team battle game mode

New Cosmetics: Stumblers, Emotes, Footsteps, and Victory Dances!

Limited-Time Collection events, special events, themed Stumblepass

Daily Mission milestones and player rewards across events

