The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria Gets A Release Date

The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria has been confirmed for launch on both PC and consoles by North Beach Games in late October.

Indie game developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games have given The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria a release date. The team confirmed during Gamescom 2023 that the game will hit PC via the Epic Games Store and PS5 on October 24th, with physical retail versions being released on December 5th, and an Xbox Series X|S version coming in early 2024. You can read more about this latest venture into Middle-Earth below.

"The story of The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria takes players beyond the books and into the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, the fantastical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria—known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf—in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude and teamwork, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures and in the hopes of one day restoring them to their former glory."

"In The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria, players will create their own custom Dwarf before venturing into the cavernous mines of Moria alone or together with a company of fellow Dwarves online. Each adventure into the depths will bring unique challenges and opportunities through the use of procedurally generated environments, creating nearly endless possibilities as players seek the deepest delves of the Dwarves. As they venture ever deeper, the Dwarves will need to ensure their metal is ready to meet the dangers that lie within, crafting resilient armors and finely honed weapons capable of protecting against and defeating all manner of goblin, arachnoid, or more mysterious foes they may encounter. Excavate the mysteries of the Misty Mountains, extract precious metals prized by Dwarves, rebuild and refire forges that have long since gone cold, and learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within."

