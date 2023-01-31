The Lords Of The Fallen Reveals New In-Game Screenshots Get a better look at The Lords Of The Fallen with a new set of screenshots taken from the game by publisher CI Games.

CI Games and HexWorks released new images for their upcoming game, The Lords Of The Fallen, giving a better look at some of the game. The team released eight images of various lands, battles, and creatures you'll come across in the game, painting a much more harrowing and breathtakingly haunted view of what appears to be less of a sequel and more of a relaunch of the dark fantasy action-RPG, taking place over a thousand years since the original 2014 game. Enjoy the images below as we're waiting to see when the game will be released this year.

"The Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game. After an age of the cruelest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, eons later, Adyr's resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast, challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness? Dare to Hope."

"Journey across two expansive, parallel worlds in your epic quest to overthrow Adyr. While the living realm presents its own brutal challenges, untold terrors lurk in the nightmarish realm of the dead. Fully customize your character's appearance from a wide array of visual options, before selecting one of nine character classes. Whichever starting path you take, develop your character to your own playstyle by upgrading stats, weapons, armor, and spells. Only those that master the deep, tactical combat can hope to survive. Choose from 100s of uniquely brutal weapons, or forgo metal for magic with devastating attacks of the arcane. Experience the expansive, single-player campaign alone, or invite a second player to join your adventure in uninterrupted, online co-op. But be warned – heroes from other realms can, and will invade. Your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe. Fall in the world of the living, and rise again… in the world of the dead. You now have one final chance to return to your living state, as all manner of hellish creature descends upon you."