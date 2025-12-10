Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden Bowl, Madden NFL 26

The Madden Bowl Returns In 2026 To San Francisco

Football esports fans will rejoice in knowing the Madden Bowl will return for 2026 with a slew of programming and competition

Article Summary The Madden Bowl returns to San Francisco in 2026 with top players and a $1 million prize pool.

Chase Center will host live esports, music concerts, and celebrity appearances before Super Bowl LX.

Madden NFL 26 kicks off Super Bowl week with gaming lounges, creator events, and official predictions.

Exclusive STEAM events, NFL Honors, and special Visa perks enhance the Madden Bowl experience.

EA Sports has announced a massive upgrade for the Madden Bowl, as it will return for 2026 ahead of Super Bowl LX. The event will feature Madden NFL 26 players competing at the Chase Center in San Francisco, two days ahead of the NFL championship event, as they vie for top honors and a share of the $1 million prize pool. The event will also see several live performances from top content creators, athletes, special guests on a dedicated gaming stage, along with the NFL Inspire Change STEAM initiative that will engage 100 local students during the event. We have more details below from their latest blog for those looking to compete and attend.

Madden Bowl 2026

The can't-miss football-and-music takeover event will feature a star-studded Blue Carpet, genre-mixing concert lineup, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content fans can only get through EA SPORTS channels. The full music lineup, featuring more than five artists ranging from chart-topping headliners to a rising local favorite, will drop in January. In addition to EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl, EA SPORTS will roll out a slate of experiences:

Madden NFL Gaming Lounge at Super Bowl LX Opening Night: Madden NFL will kick off Super Bowl week with a creator- and athlete-driven gaming stage during the NFL's biggest opening night. In partnership with top streamers, a live Twitch and YouTube broadcast will bring fans into the action, connecting them with creators, athletes, and talent for dynamic, must-see entertainment.

Madden NFL will kick off Super Bowl week with a creator- and athlete-driven gaming stage during the NFL's biggest opening night. In partnership with top streamers, a live Twitch and YouTube broadcast will bring fans into the action, connecting them with creators, athletes, and talent for dynamic, must-see entertainment. Official Madden NFL 26 Super Bowl LX Prediction: Powered by years of real NFL data, Madden NFL 26 will deliver its most exciting Super Bowl prediction yet. The full prediction drops during Super Bowl week.

Powered by years of real NFL data, Madden NFL 26 will deliver its most exciting Super Bowl prediction yet. The full prediction drops during Super Bowl week. Bay Area Host Committee x EA SPORTS Super Bowl LX Media Welcome Party: NFL credentialed media will get an exclusive look at the EA SPORTS innovation shaping the future of sport and interactive entertainment at EA's global HQ while celebrating the start of Super Bowl LX.

NFL credentialed media will get an exclusive look at the EA SPORTS innovation shaping the future of sport and interactive entertainment at EA's global HQ while celebrating the start of Super Bowl LX. EA SPORTS Madden NFL Media Center: Madden NFL will activate a dynamic content experience at the Super Bowl Media Center, the hub for thousands of media, athlete and coach interviews. Exciting athlete content captured on-site will fuel Madden NFL social channels, engaging fans throughout Super Bowl week and beyond.

Madden NFL will activate a dynamic content experience at the Super Bowl Media Center, the hub for thousands of media, athlete and coach interviews. Exciting athlete content captured on-site will fuel Madden NFL social channels, engaging fans throughout Super Bowl week and beyond. NFL Inspire Change STEAM event: Madden NFL will join the NFL, 49ers, Bay Area Host Committee, and Players Coalition for the Inspire Change STEAM event, engaging 100 local students through hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities, mentorship, and conversations with NFL Legends to inspire the next generation of innovators.

Madden NFL will join the NFL, 49ers, Bay Area Host Committee, and Players Coalition for the Inspire Change STEAM event, engaging 100 local students through hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities, mentorship, and conversations with NFL Legends to inspire the next generation of innovators. NFL Honors: EA SPORTS and Madden NFL will present awards during the official NFL Honors ceremony.

EA SPORTS and Madden NFL will present awards during the official NFL Honors ceremony. Madden Championship Series (MCS): Madden Bowl Esports Competition: The best Madden NFL 26 players will compete live in San Francisco for the MCS title and a share of $1 million prize pool. Fans can watch the semifinals and finals starting at 6 PM ET on the official EA SPORTS Madden NFL Twitch and YouTube channels.

The best Madden NFL 26 players will compete live in San Francisco for the MCS title and a share of $1 million prize pool. Fans can watch the semifinals and finals starting at 6 PM ET on the official EA SPORTS Madden NFL Twitch and YouTube channels. EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa: The staple event of Super Bowl week returns with a celebration of music, gaming, culture and football at Chase Center. Visa Infinite cardholders will enjoy exclusive access and elevated benefits designed to enhance their experience throughout the event. More details will be announced in January.

