The Milk Cup Releases New Details About the 2024 Winter Split

The Milk Cup has revealed new details for the upcoming 2024 Winter Split, as the all-women's Fortnite competition has $50k on the line

Featuring a $50,000 prize pool, the tournament offers a dynamic Zero-Build experience.

Open Qualifiers kick off November 13, narrowing down to Finals on December 16.

Sign up now to join the empowering event supported by Gonna Need Milk and partners.

Organizers behind The Milk Cup announced earlier this month that the event would return for a Winter Split. Now we have new details about that as players can sign up to compete in it. As we've previously covered, the all-women's LAN Fortnite competition has already had a successful run, leading up to the championship won by Team Moxie at LA Comic-Con. Nowwe have the full details of the online tournament, which will kick off in Early November and run all the way until mid-December. We have more info below as those looking to take part in the event can register on their website,

The Milk Cup – 2024 Winter Split

The Milk Cup featuring Fortnite is a Zero-Build Battle Royale tournament consisting of an Open Qualifier, a Closed Qualifier, and an Online Finals, designed to provide the most competitive Zero-Build experience to date for women in Fortnite! The Milk Cup is brought to you by Gonna Need Milk as part of their initiative to empower women in gaming alongside partners ThePeachCobbler, WOTE, and Raidiant. The structure will be open signups for Qualifier 1, with concurrent lobbies running and an NFL Red Zone-style broadcast. We will then whittle this down for Qualifier 2 til we have one lobby remaining for the Finals on December 16, with a $50,000 prize pool!

Qualifier 1: November 13, 2024, at 7 PM EST

November 13, 2024, at 7 PM EST Qualifier 2: December 9, 2024, at 7 PM EST

December 9, 2024, at 7 PM EST Finals: December 16, 2024, at 7 PM EST

Prior to Open Pre-Qualifiers, all approved teams will be randomly placed into evenly sized Pre-Qualifier lobbies. Each lobby will play 6 games. Following the conclusion of the 6 games, the top teams from each lobby will advance to the Closed Qualifiers. The number of teams per lobby that qualify will be equal to 100 divided by the number of lobbies and rounded down to the nearest whole number. For example, 3 lobbies would result in the top 33 teams per lobby advancing and 4 lobbies would result in the top 25. If the number of qualifying teams does not exactly equal 100, the remaining qualification spots will be awarded to the highest-scoring teams that finished one spot below the original qualification threshold. For example, if 3 lobbies exist and 33 teams qualify, the 100th spot in the Closed Qualifiers would be awarded to the highest-scoring 34th place team across the three lobbies.

If less than 100 teams register for Open Pre-Qualifiers, Open Pre-Qualifiers will occur over 2 dates and the Closed Qualifiers stage will be removed. In this case, each Open Pre-Qualifiers will have approved teams be randomly placed into evenly-sized lobbies. Each lobby will play 6 games. This process, including the randomization of lobbies, will occur for each date. After all 12 matches, scores for all lobbies will be combined into one leaderboard. The top 50 teams from this leaderboard will advance to the Online Finals. Closed Qualifiers will consist of the 100 qualified teams from Open Pre-Qualifiers. Closed Qualifiers will be 6 games. The 100 teams will be placed into 2 lobbies based on the results of Open Pre-Qualifier matches. Each lobby will play 6 games. The top 25 teams from each Closed Qualifiers lobby will qualify for the Online Finals. The Online Finals will consist of 1 lobby of the 50 advancing teams from the Closed Qualifiers. The Online Finals will be 6 games.

