The Monkey King: The Legend Begins Is Getting An AR Game

MK Games will be releasing an augmented reality mobile game tied to the upcoming movie The Monkey King: The Legend Begins. This game will give you a chance to play immersive battles anywhere in the real world as the characters from the franchise come to live via your mobile device and plunge you into epic battles across four free-to-play levels that take you on a journey to the legendary Five Finger Mountain.. What's weird is that the pages to access the game on iOS and Android do not exist yet, but they are saying the game will be released on November 22nd. So you can't sign up for the game just yet, but if you go to the link above you can throw your email into a list to get updates on the game so that when pre-registration comes around, you'll be among the first to know.

The team behind The Monkey King: The Adventure Begins produced the film The Monkey King: Havoc in Heaven's Palace, which developed a fervent global following on Netflix. With the upcoming "Silver Edition," the first of three installments to come, mobile and tablet users will engage in fearsome bloodless battles as they embark on a perilous quest to the legendary Five Finger Mountain. The app's immersive 360º 3-D AR mode includes several interactive features, including image recognition and interactive technology, allowing players to bring their fighters to life on any flat surface in their real-world environment. For on-the-go enjoyment, players can also experience The Monkey King: The Adventure Begins' standard mode, which includes all the exciting content of the AR mode in a single-view 3-D format. With both versions, players can expect fast-paced action, four free-to-play levels and the choice to play as one of the four warriors from the classic tale: The Monkey King, Jade Emperor, Buffalo King and Rock Monster.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Monkey King: The Legend Begins (2022) (https://youtu.be/989b7mEzcWI)