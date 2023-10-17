Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: The One Ring

The One Ring: Tales From The Lone-Lands Arrives November 14

Free League Publishing confirmed we will see a new expansion for The One Ring called Tales From The Lone-Lands next month.

Free League Publishing has revealed the latest expansion for The One Ring, as Tales From The Lone-Lands will arrive for the TTRPG on November 14. If you're not already familiar with this particular title, the content is based on everything found in Middle-earth, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's works, but not necessarily connected to either The Hobbit or The Lord Of The Rings. You'll be getting several adventures and pieces of content to use in your game specifically tied to this piece of the world where snow blankets everything you see. We have more info on it below as it's currently being sold for $37.

"Now they had gone on far into the Lone-lands, where there were no people left, no inns, and the roads grew steadily worse. Not far ahead were dreary hills, rising higher and higher, dark with trees. On some of them were old castles with an evil look, as if they had been built by wicked people."

"Tales from the Lone-lands contains six adventures for The One Ring, the official tabletop roleplaying game based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. All set in the lone-lands of north-western Middle-earth around the year 2965 of the Third Age, the adventures can be played individually, or as part of a larger tale. Ancient evils wake as the Dark Lord stretches forth his hand. Over the course of these adventures, the heroes may thwart the spies and stratagems of the Enemy, explore long-lost wonders of the north, and travel far from hearth and home. Preserve the spark of hope, and one day these empty, wounded lands shall be healed! Fail, and all will be destroyed…"

A Troll-Hole, If Ever There Was One and Kings of Little Kingdoms are relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger.

Messing About In Boats involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!

Not To Strike Without Need and Wonder of the Northern World follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy.

The Quest of Amon Guruthos challenges the heroes to battle an ancient evil.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!