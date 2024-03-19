Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: monopoly, The Beatles

The Op Officially Launches Monopoly: The Beatles Edition

Fans of The Beatles will be happy to have their own version of Monopoly, with a chance to sing "Baby, You're A Rich Man" as you play.

Article Summary The Op releases Monopoly: The Beatles Edition, blending classic gameplay with iconic music.

Players can buy, sell, and trade The Beatles’ albums and songs, reviving '60s nostalgia.

Six custom tokens and themed Playing Parties and Concerts replace houses and hotels.

The game, for ages eight and up, features unique Beatles money and historical artwork.

The Op has released another pop culture version of Monopoly this week, diving back into the musical side of things with Monopoly: The Beatles Edition. This is exactly what you might suspect it to be, in the tradition of the AC/DC and Iron Maiden editions of the game, you're getting a Beatlemania-esq version of the property management board game, with as many references to their music as one could cram into a game like this. We have more info on the game and a couple of quotes from the parties involved below, as it's currently selling for $45.

Monopoly: The Beatles Edition

With psychedelic twists on classic Monopoly components, fans can relive the band's revolutionary past as they buy, sell, and trade a decade's worth of music and moments that defined an era. Collect iconic albums that set the sixties on fire – from A Hard Day's Night and Revolver to Sgt Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band and Yellow Submarine – while enjoying the customized artwork that represents historical band moments, including their first concert in the US and their sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl. Monopoly's iconic Community Chest and Chance Cards have also been transformed into "Beatlemania" and "The Fab Four" cards, respectively, testing players on how well they know the music that transcended generations.

Created for two to six players, ages eight and up, Monopoly: The Beatles Edition features six custom collectible tokens representing timeless Beatles hits, including Here Comes the Sun, Rocky Racoon, Strawberry Fields Forever, and Maxwell's Silver Hammer. "Listening Parties" take the place of the game's traditional "Houses," with "Concerts" as the classic "Hotels," all paid for with the game's custom Beatles money.

"The Beatles are a household name, well-known by fans of all ages, even six decades later," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "Being able to merge the most influential band of all time with one of the world's favorite family games in the new edition of Monopoly: The Beatles Edition is such a privilege, and aligns perfectly with our goal at The Op Games to create games that can span generations and bring fun for the whole family."

"We're excited to be able to partner with The Op Games to bring The Beatles Monopoly game to the marketplace and into the hands of both new and old fans," said Joe Marziotto, VP of Licensing at Bravado.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!