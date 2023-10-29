Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: clue, Squishmallows

The Op Releases New Version Of Clue For Squishmallows

Are you a fan of Squishmallows? Would you like to see them in more board games? Well, you're getting them in a new version of Clue.

Article Summary The Op releases a new version of the board game Clue, meshed with the world of Squishmallows.

The game, Clue: Squishmallows Edition, revolves around a stolen dish of mac n' cheese, with a Squishmallows twist.

Following the success of Monopoly: Squishmallows Edition, The Op expands its Squishmallows game lineup.

Clue: Squishmallows Edition is a new collaboration between The Op and Jazwares, aiming to amplify family playtime.

The Op has revealed a new version of Clue in time for the holidays as they have meshed the world of Squishmallows into the tabletop title. Simply called Clue: Squishmallows Edition, they have basically taken the board and applied a new look and feel to it with few changes, as you get the classic murder mystery board game with a cuddly and tasty kind of vibe. The game is selling for $45 right now, as we have more info and a couple of quotes from both parties on the collaboration for you below.

In Clue: Squishmallows Edition, someone crashed the squad's sharing party, and now Winston's mac n' cheese is missing! Players are challenged to use their best deduction skills to help out the Squishmallows. With six character movers to choose from – Leonard, Cam, Lola, Zozo, Avery, and Emily – explore a fancy mansion and find out Who ate the mac n' cheese, Where they perpetrated the delicious crime, and with What item left as evidence. With a super cute spin on the classic Clue components, weapon tokens are now "custom items" representing the possible item that was left behind when perpetrating the delicious crime, including Popcorn, a Bucket Hat, a Popsicle, a Fanny Pack, Headphones, and Sunglasses. Designed for two to six players, ages eight and up, Clue: Squishmallows Edition features custom-illustrated artwork displaying several original Squishmallows locations, including The Pool, Lounge, and Bowling Alley. The game also includes six Personality cards, 21 Rumor cards, 21 Support cards, and the infamous Clue mystery revealing envelope.

"Following the successful launch of Monopoly: Squishmallows Edition last fall, we're so excited to be expanding our lineup of licensed Squishmallows games yet again with the addition of Clue: Squishmallows Edition," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "As one of the most dedicated groups of fans and collectors today, we're always searching for new ways to help grow those iconic plush collections in a way that also brings loved ones and fans alike together to play. We're honored to add another Squishmallows title to the fandom's must-have collectors list and are sure this will quickly make its way to the top of many holiday lists as well."

"As the worldwide phenomenon Squishmallows continues to be one of the most coveted licenses across categories, we are thrilled to expand our collaboration with [The Op] to amplify playtime for the whole family," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing of Jazwares. "The beloved mystery game Clue and the iconic Squishmallows' personalities are a perfect recipe for fun."

