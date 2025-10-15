Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Unveils New PvP Invasion Mode

The Outlast Trials revealed the next major update coming to the game, as players will have a new PvP mode called Invasion to survive in

The Outlast Trials adds a tense new PvP mode called Invasion as part of its latest Season 4 update.

Players can now invade Trials as Imposters, using knives and disguises to sabotage and eliminate others.

Invasion mode features stealth, close-quarters combat, and surveillance strategies for both sides.

The update also brings new challenges, a limited event, a time-limited catalog, and an in-game shop.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels revealed the next terrifying update for The Outlast Trials with the new PvP mode Invasion coming next week. This is a terrifying new take on the title as part of Season 4, as players enter the Trials disguised as Imposters, armed with brutally effective knives to sabotage and slay each other. The update to the game will also give players the new Geister 2025 New Time-Limited Event and Time-Limited Catalog, as well as two new MK-Challenges (Beguile the Children and Investigate the Minotaur), and the launch of a new in-game shop. We have more details below as the content will arrive on October 21, 2025.

The Outlast Trials – Invasion

You are not your brother's keepers: you are your father's children. And a father gains the trust of his children by trusting them himself. That's why the ever-gracious Easterman has provided his beloved children with the tools they need to truly sympathize with one another: knives, security cameras, and disguises made of human flesh. After all, sometimes you have to hurt the ones you love to help them get better… and in the world of The Outlast Trials, harm and healing always go hand-in-hand.

Accessed via the Sleep Room Terminals, the new Invasion Mode allows players to join as either a Reagent or an Imposter. Only a limited number of Imposters can invade any given Trial, but while the others wait, they can be the eyes and ears of their murderous teammates. Each Imposter will get a chance to invade the Trial, as their peers succeed in their sabotage…or die trying.

Become the Hunter — Stalk your prey from the shadows, utilizing stealth and subterfuge to sneak up on unsuspecting Reagents before going in for the kill.

Surveil the Trials — Plan your route and attack strategy by carefully considering surveillance camera footage. Your fellow Imposters

Don a Deadly Disguise — Dress yourself in the garb and skin of your targets to gain their trust. Then, when the moment's right…

Stab Them In the Back — Close-quarters combat is the only rule of engagement. Outwit your opponent with multiple blade strikes or a single, lethal stab attack. One slip up means certain death, ratcheting up the intensity in the high-pressure Trial arenas.

