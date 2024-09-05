Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Possible Futures, The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire Releases All-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Plucky Squire, as we get a better look at the gameplay for the upcoming adventure title

Article Summary Devolver Digital unveils new gameplay trailer for The Plucky Squire, showcasing unique 2D and 3D mechanics.

The game follows Jot, a storybook hero, who discovers a three-dimensional world beyond his book.

Jot must defeat the villain Humgrump to save his friends and restore their book's happy ending.

Explore the Land Of Mojo, solve puzzles, combat enemies, and enjoy varied mini-challenges in this action adventure.

Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures dropped a brand new trailer this week for The Plucky Squire, showing off more of the gameplay to come. The trailer is nearly four minutes long as we get to see a little bit of everything, including the world within the book, many of the enemies you'll encounter, and the mix of 2D and 3D mechanics that have made this game a standout already. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on September 17 for PC and all three major consoles.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Jot and his friends live in the Land Of Mojo – a realm of creativity. Adventure through Mojo's locations, solve puzzles, meet unusual characters, and combat colorful enemies. In his quest to defeat Humgrump, Jot must venture out into the world of the desk, an unfamiliar landscape full of dangers, surprises, and oversized stationery. As you play through The Plucky Squire, you'll be constantly surprised by fun new gameplay challenges, from word puzzles to boxing, archery to hack n' slash – Jot's quest will keep him on his plucky toes.

