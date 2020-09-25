The Pokémon TCG Champion's Path Expansion Has Been Released

The first wave of the new Champion's Path expansion has come to the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The Pokémon Company International announced today that new merchandise focusing on the Galar region is now available.

The current wave of this expansion includes:

The Champion's Path Pin Collection, which includes pins based on Milo's Turffield Gym, Nessa's Hulbury Gym, and Kabu's Motostoke Gym

The Champion's Path Elite Trainer Box

Champion's Path Collection – Dubwool V

This expansion will also include foil cards featuring the Galarian Gym Leaders' chosen Pokémon. In addition to this, there will be special cards including:

Venusaur V

Lucario V

Incineroar V

Four full-art Pokémon V

Eleven Pokémon V cards total

Alcremie VMAX and Drednaw VMAX which shows these Pokémon in their Gigantamax forms

One full-art Supporter card

There will also be more content arriving in the future. Here's what the Pokémon Company said about their next line of Champion's Path products, set to arrive between October 2nd and November 13th, 2020:

Special Pin Collection (available October 2, 2020): Available in two versions—one representing the Stow-on-Side Gym and another representing the Circhester Gym—with each pin collection including collector's pins featuring each Gym's two logos and two foil cards showcasing the partner Pokémon of both Gym Leaders Champion's Path Collection—Hatterene V (available October 23, 2020): Includes a foil promo card and foil oversize card of Hatterene V plus four booster packs Marnie Special Collection (available October 23, 2020): Comes with two Pokémon V promo cards, eight booster packs, two collector's pins, and a Pokémon TCG playmat New Pin Collection Versions (available November 13, 2020): Available in three more versions inspired by Opal's Ballonlea Gym, Piers' Spikemuth Gym, and Raihan's Hammerlocke Gym

These are all available at participating retailers as well as the Pokémon Center website, where the Pokémon Company offers clothing, plushies, Trading Card Game content, and other merchandise.