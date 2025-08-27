Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Metronomik, No Straight Roads 2, NSR2, Shueisha Games

No Straight Roads 2 Reveals Third Playable Character

As part of the celebration of the first's game's fifth anniversary, No Straight Roads 2 has revealed the third playable character

Indie game developer Metronomik and publisher Shueisha Games are celebrating the fifth anniversary of No Straight Roads by showing off a new character for No Straight Roads 2. The character in question is named Casey, a keyboard-rocking member of the band Bunk Bed Junction, who comes with her own unique moves and combs to be used in combat. You can learn more about her in the video above as creative director Daim Dziauddin gives you a look at her design, as the game is aiming for a release on PC and consoles sometime in 2026.

No Straight Roads 2

Get ready to turn it up to 11! Join rock rebels Mayday and Zuke as they hit the road to climb the international charts and battle a new wave of musical megastars. This time, Bunkbed Junction isn't alone—two new playable bandmates join the band, each with their own distinct musical style and gameplay mechanics. Start a world tour and celebrate musical diversity and discover new sounds in NSR2! The follow-up to the cult-favorite rhythm-action title expands everything… it means bigger cities, more dynamic battles, deeper mechanics, and a genre-diverse soundtrack to rock the world.

Four Playable Characters – Mayday and Zuke return and now joined by two new musical heroes with their own instruments, abilities, and fighting styles.

Mayday and Zuke return and now joined by two new musical heroes with their own instruments, abilities, and fighting styles. Switch Characters in Real Time – Seamlessly swap between bandmates to solve environmental puzzles, access unique areas, and chain powerful combos in combat.

Seamlessly swap between bandmates to solve environmental puzzles, access unique areas, and chain powerful combos in combat. Explore a Global Stage – Journey beyond Vinyl City to explore diverse music-inspired worlds: from jazzy skylines and digital utopias to folk forests and rebellious rock stages.

Journey beyond Vinyl City to explore diverse music-inspired worlds: from jazzy skylines and digital utopias to folk forests and rebellious rock stages. Crazy New Soundtrack – Featuring music from James Landino, Falk Au Yeong, Garrett Williamson, Midas Klare (Inverted Silence) plus surprise guest artists.

Featuring music from James Landino, Falk Au Yeong, Garrett Williamson, Midas Klare (Inverted Silence) plus surprise guest artists. Rhythm-Infused Combat vs Genre-Bending Boss Battles – Challenge musical titans from around the world in theatrical, over-the-top encounters full of style and unleash flashy power moves, and engage in collaborative link attacks with your crew.

Challenge musical titans from around the world in theatrical, over-the-top encounters full of style and unleash flashy power moves, and engage in collaborative link attacks with your crew. Customize Your Tour Van – Travel the world in your trusty tour van, upgrade it as the story goes, and uncover rival bands.

