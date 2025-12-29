Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Perp Games, Project Cloud Games, The Relic: First Guardian

The Relic: First Guardian Confirms May 2026 Launch

Thenew action RPG title The Relic: First Guardian has been given a launch date, but we won't see the game until late May 2026

Article Summary The Relic: First Guardian launches on PC via Steam in May 2026 after years of secretive development.

Action RPG set in the ruined world of Arsiltus, challenging players to restore prosperity by finding relics.

Customize playstyle with five unique weapon types and a progression system based on runes and crafting.

Explore a semi-open world, conquer dungeons, solve puzzles, and battle bosses to rebuild a shattered land.

Indie game developer Project Cloud Games and publisher Perp Games have released a new six-minute video showing off the gameplay for The Relic: First Guardian. We haven't heard much of anything about the game in nearly two years as the team has been working on this one pretty much in secret. They didn't even reveal when they slightly changed the game's name and updated the artwork for it. But now we know the game will arrive on PC via Steam on May 26, 2026. Enjoy the latest teaser trailer for now.

The Relic: First Guardian

The once-prosperous Arsiltus was swallowed up by the void created by the destruction of the great relic and transformed into a land of death. Now your mission is to find the pieces of the broken great relic and close the void. Grow your character with various skills, solve the riddle of Arsiltus, and lead the world back to prosperity. In this action RPG, you embark on a heroic adventure to save the world. You are the last hope of the Arsiltus.

Explore The Relic: Adventure freely in the collapsed world of The Relic whilst following an exciting story, in this semi-open world action RPG. Enjoy the thrill of exploring an apocalyptic fantasy world and a variety of action-packed experiences.

Adventure freely in the collapsed world of The Relic whilst following an exciting story, in this semi-open world action RPG. Enjoy the thrill of exploring an apocalyptic fantasy world and a variety of action-packed experiences. Choose Your Own Playstyle: Choose from 5 different types of weapon options, of which form the basis of the action. Each weapon has its unique skills which can be changed according to your play style.

Choose from 5 different types of weapon options, of which form the basis of the action. Each weapon has its unique skills which can be changed according to your play style. Solve the Riddle of Arsiltus: Embark on an adventure as a guardian to collect the pieces of the great relics and lead the world back to prosperity.

Embark on an adventure as a guardian to collect the pieces of the great relics and lead the world back to prosperity. Character System: In The Relic, characters do not have levels. Instead runes, items, and crafting are used to strengthen your character. Complete dungeons and defeat bosses to expand your world and grow your character to the greatest potential.

In The Relic, characters do not have levels. Instead runes, items, and crafting are used to strengthen your character. Complete dungeons and defeat bosses to expand your world and grow your character to the greatest potential. Puzzle Solving: Players will need to solve riddles and gather relic pieces to restore the world to its former glory.

