The Rogue Class Returns To Diablo IV At BlizzConline

We didn't get a ton of news about Diablo IV during BlizzConline, but we got one important feature as the Rogue class has come back. We were already told earlier this month that the game was not going to be released in 2021, so we didn't expect much from the company in terms of big reveals or massive content introduction. So seeing the trailer today along with a bit of the gameplay was an awesome experience. People who have played the class in previous titles are going to be stoked as this looks like a major upgrade for the character in every aspect while keeping the charm of its abilities.

The Rogue, as they have always been, is a swift, deadly, mobile class with unmatched versatility. Rogue players can choose from a variety of ways to attack as well as trap enemies they may encounter. They can also enhance their combat through poisons, shadow magic, and specialized techniques, depending on what flavor you're looking for in combat. Beyond the trailer and images we have for you here, the company didn't delve too far into the character's traits or give any kind of context to the images we got to see today. Basically, it's Blizzard being Blizzard when it comes to secrecy again as they are keeping course to hide as much info about the game until they're ready to release it. All things considered, we're kind of surprised we got this much out of them. You can enjoy the trailer below and check out the game's official YouTube channel for panels involving the game this weekend.