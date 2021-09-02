The Serpent Rogue Is Headed To Nintendo Switch & PC In 2022

Team17 and developer Sengi Games announced today that The Serpent Rogue will be getting released for both PC and Nintendo Switch next year. If you haven't check out this one yet, this is an action-adventure title where you'll be exploring a medieval fantasy world while working with nature and its creatures as you practice the art of alchemy. All in the name of trying to protect everything from corruption within the land. You can play a demo of the game right now if you'd like on Steam to get a feel of how the game will be, as we now wait for a release date.

The Serpent Rogue has laid down roots on Mount Morbus, wherefrom its seething Corruption spreads and threatens to overwhelm the realm. It is your task as the Warden to confront it and restore balance to the natural order of things. Explore every corner of the map, unearth secret passages and gain knowledge to stand against the incoming disaster. The game is heavily focused on crafting and experimenting with multiple types of potions and receipts. Use alchemy skills to transform or create situations to your own advantage.

Set up your mixing table and help the denizens of this cursed land; take their quests and earn resources to further your exploits. All your actions can create interesting sequences of cause and effect. Gather too many pets in one place and this will attract blood-thirsty Reapers that feed on alive. Forget to bury the perished ones and your location starts to attract corpse-eating ghouls, which attack everything on their way. Gather too many items in one location and be ready to deal with plague-spreading vermin. You can transform yourself or anyone else into… well, anyone! Brew potions that change certain aspects of creatures you meet on the way. Alter your body, so that poison will heal you, or use special abilities to other species. Wreak havoc or create a flawless mechanism from a chicken farm that produces shovels. It's all up to you!