Builder Simulator Receives Early June Release Date

Live Motion Games and Frozen Way revealed their latest sim title, Builder Simulator, which is set to be released on PC on June 9th, 2022. Coming from the same people who gave you House Flipper and the endless supply of DLCs for it, this game takes it a step further by simply starting from scratch. Now you can build an entirely new home as you see fit, buying materials as needed to construct a design according to what the low will allow or what the property owner would like to see created. Enjoy the trailer below as we'll see the game come out in about two weeks.

Builder Simulator is a game for those, whose biggest dream always was to construct your own house from scratch. Prepare your plan, buy needed materials, and build a perfect residence brick by brick. Will it be an easy task? At first, yes! After all, you're just a rookie in this serious building industry. A specially made tutorial will guide you step by step through the twists and turns of construction work. However, the more experience you get, the more demanding the challenges become.

Every big construction project starts with a pencil and a piece of paper. And so, it is in the Builder Simulator. You'll start your work by designing a house on a drawing board. Lines, curves, squares – the whole layout is up to your taste. The only thing that can hold you back is your own imagination. So use this head of yours and draw the most excellent building of it all! And if you don't have an idea for a design, you can always choose one of the projects we have prepared.

Have you finished your little design? Good! Now it's time to put it into practice. Grab a bunch of bricks, take some cement, roll up your sleeves, and build, construct, and create! Are you afraid it'll be boring? No, no, no. Nothing like that! You'll dig the foundation, erect walls, insert windows or doors, and many more. It will not only be exciting, but above all, it will be fun! You're very proud of those straight walls and perfect roof… but it's not over! It's time to finish this pretty, little house. How? Of course, by polishing its exterior! It's like putting makeup on a perfectly sculpted face. You can finish the elevation, do the floor or paint walls. Do everything you can to make this house splendid!

Leaving this creation to rot on your computer would be such a waste, right? That's why we prepare something special for all our precious players – the Community Builder! This is a place where you can share your projects. You can also build a house based on someone else's project. Show your creations, admire the works of people from all over the world and meet other building freaks! Just share your passion and most importantly… …HAVE FUN!