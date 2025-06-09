Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League of Legends Drop new Details For Season 2 Act 2

League of Legends has a new developer video and notes that are out today, looking ahead at the next update for Season 2 Act 2

Article Summary New Spirit Blossom map Koeshin's Crossing and Butcher's Bridge debut in ARAM for Season 2 Act 2

Champion Cards tested in ARAM, plus Yunara arrives as an auto attack-based ADC soon

2.5D beat-em-up and Spirit Bonds meta-games add unique side activities and progression

Major crackdown on inting, new Honor system updates, and MSI Pick Ems launch June 27

Riot Games dropped a brand new devel;oper video and notes, giving details about the next League of Legends update on the way, as they look at Season 2 Act 2. The video is hosted by Paul "Pabro" Bellezza, Brett "Frost" Freeman, Matt "Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison, and Drew "justacapybara" Levin, as the four go over some of the new content on the way, detailing what's happening for the Spirit Blossom-themed map coming to ARAM, the latest champion Yunara, and in-client meta-games. You can read their notes below as a date for the new content was not announced during the video.

League of Legends – Season 2 Act 2

In Act 2, a variety of content—ranging from game modes to the newest champion to meta-games—are tied to the Wyldbloom, moving the Spirit Blossom story forward.

A brand-new, Spirit Blossom-themed map, Koeshin's Crossing, and the fan-favorite map Butcher's Bridge are coming to ARAM. When loading into a game of ARAM, a map will be randomly selected between Koeshin's Crossing, Butcher's Bridge, and the classic ARAM map Howling Abyss.

Each new map includes small changes to help keep gameplay fresh and engaging.

A new feature, Champion Cards, is being tested as an alternative to re-rolls. In Champion Select, players will receive two Champion Cards to choose from; the unused card will go to the bench, where it can be selected by other players.

The team's goal with introducing these updates to ARAM is to bring more excitement and variety to each game without fundamentally changing what players love about the mode.

Yunara, a traditional auto attack-based ADC, will be released in the coming weeks.

A 2.5D side-scrolling beat-em-up meta-game featuring Yunara and Xin Zhao will also be available. This meta-game will be entirely self-contained and will not require League of Legends gameplay for progression.

A spiritual successor to Spirit Bonds will also launch, allowing players to befriend spirits. Progression through this meta-game will require League gameplay.

The team will continue to experiment with meta-game formats, exploring different cadences, genres, and styles over time to provide a wide range of experiences.

Improvements to the inting and griefing detection system were initially deployed conservatively to avoid penalizing lower-skilled players. With a current accuracy rate of 99.95%, tougher punishments will now begin rolling out and high-skill players will be held to a higher standard than lower-skill players. Further improvements are being made to the system to address things like Anivia walls or Trundle pillars. Repeat offenders in Ranked will be placed into aggressive Ranked queues, rather than being forced into Norms or Swiftplay. A new feature is under consideration that would automatically terminate games with extreme game-ruining behavior. Updates are also underway for the Honor system, aimed to better align it with player expectations.

MSI will begin on June 27 and will feature Pick Ems for the first time.

All skins used by the winning team during MSI Finals will go on sale the following week.

Finally, in response to player feedback, a throwback-style skin for Viktor is planned to be released later this year.

