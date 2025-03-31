Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bloodshed, com8com1

Bloodshed Confirmed For Early Access Departure In May

After being in Early Access for several months, Headup Games announced that Bloodshed will be getting its full release this May

Article Summary Bloodshed full release set for May 22, leaving Early Access with new features.

Fast-paced FPS roguelike action with endless undead waves and cultists to battle.

Choose unique heroes, upgrade weapons, and enjoy retro pixelated graphics.

Features dynamic enemies, boomer shooter style, and an immersive soundtrack.

Indie game developer com8com1 and publisher Headup Games announced their game Bloodshed will be leaving Early Access shortly. The DOOM-influenced FPS roguelike was dropped into EA near the end of 2024, giving players a good chunk of the game for you to try out. Now the full version is coming out shortly as it arrives on May 22, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we now wait about two months for it to arrive.

Bloodshed

Bloodshed is an exhilarating fusion of Roguelite elements merged with retro-styled visuals and first-person "Survivors-like" frenetic combat action: Face endless waves of undead foes, collect experience points, and upgrade your skills and weapons in a battle to survive the night. Even after death, you keep your hard-earned money, which can be exchanged for persistent improvements and unlockable content, allowing you to progress further while adding depth to the overall gameplay. Face the malevolent threat of the Cult, whose members are pursuing a sinister plan to resurrect an ancient deity to bring about the apocalypse. Battle countless cultists, undead, demons, and other creatures of the night and send them (back) to their graves!

Engaging FPS Gameplay: Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes

Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes Diverse Character Selection: Play as distinct heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities

Play as distinct heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities Extensive Arsenal: Discover and upgrade numerous weapons and skills to craft the ultimate build.

Discover and upgrade numerous weapons and skills to craft the ultimate build. Permanent Upgrades System: Progress continuously, unlocking permanent character upgrades to boost replayability

Progress continuously, unlocking permanent character upgrades to boost replayability Dynamic Enemy Hordes: Fight against adaptable enemies with unique abilities and attack patterns. Face off against elite foes who offer even more loot!

Fight against adaptable enemies with unique abilities and attack patterns. Face off against elite foes who offer even more loot! Retro Look, Rockin' Feel: Enjoy pixelated Boomer Shooter graphics and highly dynamic, fluid movement mechanics.

Enjoy pixelated Boomer Shooter graphics and highly dynamic, fluid movement mechanics. Immersive Soundtrack: Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action.

Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action. Visceral Combat: Relish the visually striking gore effects and satisfying combat that elevate every battle.

