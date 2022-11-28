The Settlers: New Allies Announces February Release Date

Ubisoft revealed a new release date for The Settlers: New Allies as the game is coming to PC and consoles this February. If you haven't seen this one yet, this particular title is a strategy game that has been modified to have an in-depth build-up experience as you will encounter real-time strategic battles. All designed to be a completely different take on The Settlers series and give fans of the franchise a little something different to play. The game will be coming out in two different editions, first the Standard Edition that is basically just the game, and the Deluxe Edition, which will come with the base game, the deluxe pack (which is a bunch of in-game digital content, digital artbook, and soundtrack) and the Explorer pack (more in-game digital content). We have more info below as it will be released for PC and all three major consoles on February 17th, 2023.

"In this build-up real-time strategy game, players will settle onto a new land, build their communities, meet new factions, and choose to welcome them as allies or enemies in order to protect and defend their new settlement. Players can enjoy The Settlers: New Allies in one of three game modes:

Single-player campaign : As the Elari are forced to flee their homeland, they must settle on new and unknown territories. These new Settlers will have to face many challenges on their journey, from the raiding of ruthless bandits to the discovery of the new culture of these lands.

: As the Elari are forced to flee their homeland, they must settle on new and unknown territories. These new Settlers will have to face many challenges on their journey, from the raiding of ruthless bandits to the discovery of the new culture of these lands. Hardcore Mode : As players will be able to play new scenarios, a wide range of modifiers and conditions will make the AI an even more challenging opponent. Adaptability is key in this new mode that will put the best players to the test, alone or with friends.

: As players will be able to play new scenarios, a wide range of modifiers and conditions will make the AI an even more challenging opponent. Adaptability is key in this new mode that will put the best players to the test, alone or with friends. Skirmish: Players will be able to experience Solo vs. AI, co-op vs. AI or PvP featuring up to eight players on the 12 maps available at launch."