The Siege & The Sandfox Announced For PC In 2023

Koch Media, along with developer Cardboard Sword announced The Siege & The Sandfox will be coming to PC next year. This game is being billed as a stealth 2D Metroidvania that utilizes some elements of parkour platforming (which will give you Batman/Ninja Gaiden vibes) as you will explore several locations of a kingdom under siege. You will don the mantle of the legendary Sandfox, a warrior known by legend much in the vein of vigilantes like Zorro, to explore many of the ruins underneath the kingdom and try to find out what is going on as something below is now influencing what is happening above. You can watch the latest trailer and get more info on the game below as we now wait for some kind of release date.

The Siege & The Sandfox is a 2D stealth Metroidvania with parkour platforming. Explore the majestic palace and ancient prisons of a kingdom under siege. Don the mantle of the legendary Sandfox as you venture into the ruins below and discover the true threat from a sand-borne evil. Use stealth to sneak through the environments, incapacitating enemies or ghosting past them as if you were never there. Run, jump, slide, shimmy, pole swing, and more as you navigate the intricate game world, find new items and equipment, and unlock previously inaccessible locations. Expansive, non-linear exploration of a continuous world

Innovative stealth skills to sneak past enemies with dynamic gameplay and intuitive controls worthy of an epic assassin's adventure

Merging modern effects and the spirit of the classics using Unreal Engine 4 results in a unique mixture of swift hand-drawn animations, backgrounds, and a 16-bit art style

Dynamic gameplay-driven music system that builds tension and highlights danger

An eclectic range of characters to discover and aid along the way, and tools to help access new areas previously unexplored