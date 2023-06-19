Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Squirtle

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Squirtle Illustration

Squirtle conquers its fear of the ocean deep as it evolves into Wartortle & then Blastoise in these new Pokémon TCG cards by Mitsuhiro Arita.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at the Nidoran Female line from this set.

The Starter evolutions continue to get their Illustration Rare lines. This sequence by Mitsuhiro Arita shows Squirtle getting deeper and deeper into the ocean as it evolves, first into Wartortle and then into Blastoise. We spotlighted the Blastoise Special Illustration Rare ex by Arita in a previous peek at Pokémon Card 151. Arita is a fan-favorite artist who is known for decades of contributions to the Pokémon TCG, which began with his Charizard card in Base Set. Base Set Charizard is arguably the most iconic trading card to ever exist.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

