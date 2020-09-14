Awesome Games Done Quick Officially Moves Online For 2021

In what feels like a safe and predictable move, Games Done Quick has decided to move their winter event online. At the end of Summer Games Done Quick, which took place last month as an online-only event after a couple months of plans changing here and there, the organization revealed that Awesome Games Done Quick would be returning in 2021 from January 3rd-10th. The massive video game speedrunning event has become a bi-yearly must-watch as some of the best gamers on the planet converge into a single convention to play games and raise money for charity. The most recent event raising over $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders while being held online. A lot of people who had participated in the past were hoping the event would return to sunny Florida after the country managed to get a hold of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those dreams have been thwarted by the country's failure to respond properly, so a lot of things in 2021 are looking like they may not happen either.

So it shouldn't have come as much of a shock this week when the organization announced on Twitter that they would be moving Awesome Games Done Quick to be an online event. The good news, at least for participants, is that everyone now knows way in advance of the change instead of waiting to see where the cards will fall. According to the post, both video game and select volunteer submissions will open September 24th, 2020. It'll be interesting to see who signs up this time around as it was clear on some feeds that while people enjoyed be a part of the event, doing it online took out some of the steam people had for the event. Even a couple of the players took to social media to say they weren't all that thrilled playing from home instead of for an audience. But the event still drew big numbers to Twitch and a lot of those participating enjoyed themselves all the same as they played for a good cause.