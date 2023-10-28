Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 55: Tera Full Arts

Our series focusing on the artwork and cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved moves to the three Tera Full Arts of the set.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, now that Illustration Rares are wrapped, let's take a look at the Tera Pokémon ex featured in this expansion.

There are three Full Art Tera Pokémon ex in this set:

Tera Forretress ex

Tera Slowking ex

Tera Dedenne ex

Note that these species all match the standard typing we would normally see in the TCG. It isn't until the next English-language expansion following Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames that we will see Pokémon with Tera types that differ from their base typings. Tera Full Arts are visually different from standard Full Art ex cards. Tera Full Art ex cards use a silvery background with stars and linework that match the card's type, while standard Full Art ex cards use unique backgrounds with green linework.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

