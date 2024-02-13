Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: The Sims, Vitiligo

The Sims 4 Introduces Vitiligo Skin Feature For Characters

Electronic Arts has released a new update for The Sims 4, adding Vitiligo to the character options, along with Winnie Harlow content.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have added a new update to The Sims 4 that introduces new character design options, as well as Winnie Harlow content for the game. The latest update adds the skin condition Vitiligo, which affects millions of people around the world in various skin pigmentations. This will allow you to create a custom sim that has the condition, as you can choose to add patches for your face, upper and lower torso, arms, and legs. Along with this, the devs are collaborating with supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow to celebrate the new additions with a Simified version of her Hollywood home and a playable character. We have snippets of info about the latest additions for you below, as you can get the full details in their latest blog.

Vitiligo In The Sims 4

When it came to Vitiligo in The Sims, we knew we wanted to start with providing a range of patterns showing different levels of coverage and symmetry. Our Concept Artist and Art Director collaborated to design a diverse set of patterns across faces, torso sections, and limbs. In our research, we found that depigmentation may have clear edges and some edges may be darker and irregular. Affected skin can be absolutely white, or can be pink or varying shades lighter than the surrounding skin. Since vitiligo affects people of all ethnicities and skin types, our Senior Character Artist intentionally created the first assets to work with a Sim's skin tone. As you cycle through the shades and change from warm to neutral to cool, the color of your Sim's Vitiligo will adjust to change with it.

Vitiligo can begin to appear early in infancy and as you age your patches can expand and change, so we knew we wanted to provide this feature to all ages, from infants to elder Sims. The patterns of patches could warp in shape if they were simply converted for each frame of Sim, so our Character Artist who expanded the selection ensured that they stayed consistent across bodies. In all, our artists developed 61 Vitiligo variants across all ages for this first release. Our team of developers, dedicated to The Sims 4 Base Game, is beyond grateful for the talent and time provided to us by the artists and their dedication to the quality of every asset they create.

After you download today's update, you'll find the new Vitiligo assets in Create-A-Sim. Go to the Skin Details category for either the Face or Body. The new assets will show up right before the Birthmarks that were delivered with the Growing Together Base Game update. You can choose patches for your Sim's face, upper torso, lower torso, arms, and legs. Several Vitiligo patterns will have more than one variant – you can choose whether you want to start with a less prominent part of the pattern at first or start with the full pattern. All ages will have access to the same pieces, so your choices can stay the same as they age or you can change them over time.

