The Sims 4 Reveals Riviera Retreat Kit & Cozy Bistro Kit

The Sims 4 revealed a pair of new kits abailable shortly, as you'll be able to snag both the Riviera Retreat Kit and the Cozy Bistro Kit.

Article Summary Explore love and leisure with The Sims 4's Riviera Retreat Kit & Cozy Bistro Kit.

Discover serenity by blending antiquity and modernity in Riviera Retreat Kit.

Experience the Cozy Bistro Kit's old-world charm for romantic or friendly gatherings.

Both kits add enchanting new date spots to The Sims 4, available May 30, 2024.

Electronic Arts and Maxis dropped info on two new kits for The Sims 4 this week as they revealed the Riviera Retreat Kit and the Cozy Bistro Kit. Both of these DLC kits will bring in more romantic locations as part of their Season of Love, offering up things to do outdoors and a new place to go off and have a private date. We have more info on both of them below as they'll both go live on May 30, 2024.

The Sims 4 – Riviera Retreat Kit

Create the most peaceful of spaces showered with timeless antiquity and contemporary styles from the present. Embrace the rustic scenery surrounding your secluded oasis by incorporating stucco textures, beautiful archways, and shimmering waterfalls with comfortable linen furniture, wicker lounge chairs, and vine-covered pergolas. This secret spot for your Sim will perfectly blend the fresh and clean with the natural to create an ambiance of serenity and connection. The aquamarine pools, naturally formed patina, and pavers can be loved alone or enjoyed with someone special to foster deeper connections.

Cozy Bistro Kit

This captivating little hole-in-the-wall has the perfect antique ambiance for your Sim to mingle with friends or plan an evening for a romantic outing. With welcoming awnings, classic furniture settings, and an inviting atmosphere, this beloved bistro is sure to become a neighborhood favorite. Each aspect of this kit is perfect to create your new favorite spot with amenities that will accent your bar or lounge type lot. Filled with old-world charm, Cozy Bistro sets the scene for sipping the finest Nectar amongst candlelight in the evening and the richest coffee in the rays of sunlight during the day. With tall etched glass windows and doors, polished metal accents, bistro tables and chairs, and vintage wall decor, there is no better place to connect with neighbors or dates than in a comfortable, charming, and cozy community favorite.

