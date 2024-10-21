Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims

The Sims 4 Reveals Two Creator Kits For November 2024

Two new creator kits, the Myshunosun’s Cozy Kitsch and Trillyke’s Sweet Slumber Party, are coming to The Sims 4 next month

Article Summary Discover Myshunosun’s Cozy Kitsch with vibrant colors and mid-century modern designs.

Explore Trillyke’s Sweet Slumber Party featuring elevated sleepwear and sleepover options.

Creator kits offer community members creative freedom in The Sims 4 content creation.

The Sims team sets standards to ensure stability and enhance player experience.

Electronic Arts and Maxis revealed two new creator kits on the way to The Sims 4, as they revealed Myshunosun's Cozy Kitsch and Trillyke's Sweet Slumber Party. The goal of these two kits is to give new options while also celebrating creator kits as a whole, as you're getting a mix of vibrant colors and mid-century modern designs for the first, with elevated sleepwear and sleepover options for the second. We have a couple of snippets of info from the latest blog about both below, as they will both be released on November 14, 2024.

The Sims 4 – Myshunosun's Cozy Kitsch & Trillyke's Sweet Slumber Party

Creator Kits are a partnership between the community creator and The Sims team. The idea and decision-making behind what to create, how it will look, and how to go about authoring it comes from the creators themselves. Creators propose and refine the idea for their kit, select the clothing and objects they want to create and what they'll look like, and come up with the names and descriptions that you'll read in-game. That creative freedom even extends to areas you might not expect, such as capturing the screenshots for their kit, arranging the cover art, and writing the description of the kit that appears in the marketplace.

Because we see Creator Kits as part of our overall kits lineup, The Sims team does help set certain standards and expectations with the intent of preserving creative freedom. For example, we do ask creators to regulate the volume of content they include, and we share performance criteria their items must meet to maintain the game's stability for all players. We're learning and growing from our experience with creators to refine the process for greater accessibility. Our goal is to empower more creators to unleash their creativity and bring new ideas and styles to The Sims 4, including things that we at The Sims may have never chosen to create ourselves. Embracing those creative differences creates a clear path to more choice and new experiences for everyone who plays The Sims 4!

