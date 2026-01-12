Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims

The Sims 4 Will Release The Coach Collection This Week

The Sims 4 have revealed more details about their next DLC pack, as The Coach Collection will be released later this week

Article Summary The Sims 4: The Coach Collection DLC launches January 13, bringing luxury fashion and décor items.

Dress Sims in practical luxury with new Coach-inspired Create a Sim outfits and accessories.

Enhance homes with elegant décor, including signature Coach trunks and stylish designer bags.

Explore the Carriage House and meet new fashion-forward Sims roommates with unique personalities.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed more details about the next DLC pack for The Sims 4, as The Coach Collection will be released in a couple of days. The shorthand to this is its all about Coach style, all of this revolves around fashion, cosmetics, and décor that adds some luxury to Create a Sim and Build Buy. We have the finer details here, as the content will be released on January 13.

The Sims 4 – The Coach Collection

In typical Coach fashion, these new CAS items provide practical luxury to casual looks, evening wear and everything in between. So, whether your Sim is lounging around the house or attending a party, they're bound to turn heads. For Simmers who believe accessories make the outfit and the room, new decor items bring timeless elegance into any home. The renowned Coach trunk is a work of art and a signature Build Buy centerpiece, while the Coach Tabby and Brooklyn Bags will transform rooms into chic expressions of personal style.

Show off your stylish pieces with the In The Bag room, a space where flair meets Simlish magic. Available for download in The Sims 4 Gallery, this room was intricately designed to showcase Coach bags and trunks, and offers a space for Coachies to dress up and live out their fashion fantasies.

The Carriage House

Welcome to the Carriage House, where friendship, ambition and fashion-forward chaos coexist under one stylish roof. Meet the roommates who wear their confidence like its custom-tailored:

Jonie Bag (He/Him): A gifted musician who frequents the gym so his wardrobe fits and drapes to his perfectionist standards. Jonie loves S-pop and Hip-hop, but spin the sounds of pop in his presence and his inner snob may take center stage.

A gifted musician who frequents the gym so his wardrobe fits and drapes to his perfectionist standards. Jonie loves S-pop and Hip-hop, but spin the sounds of pop in his presence and his inner snob may take center stage. Brooke Lynne (They/Them): This effortlessly cool fast-food worker finds their happy place in whatever instrument or video game they're playing. Although Brooke's flirty-but-loyal energy creates a magnetic vibe, the absence of love will bring out their blues.

This effortlessly cool fast-food worker finds their happy place in whatever instrument or video game they're playing. Although Brooke's flirty-but-loyal energy creates a magnetic vibe, the absence of love will bring out their blues. Selena Zhiwei (She/Her): Confident, clever, and polished to perfection, Selena is a hopeless romantic on the hunt for "the one." This freelance artist always has time for food, video games and a little bit of mischief.

