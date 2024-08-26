Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: The Smurfs, The Smurfs - Dreams

The Smurfs – Dreams Receives All-New Gameplay Trailer

Finally we get a proper gameplay trailer for The Smurfs – Dreams as they show off both the single player and local co-op options

Article Summary Check out the new gameplay trailer for The Smurfs – Dreams, featuring single player and local co-op modes.

Explore dreamy realms and face Gargamel's spell in this exciting 3D platformer launching October 24.

Enjoy solo or co-op gameplay with friends, unlocking customization options with magic orbs and boss tokens.

Immerse yourself in stunning art and epic adventures across 4 worlds, 12 levels, and 16 mini-levels.

Microids revealed a brand new trailer this morning for The Smurfs – Dreams, as we now have a better look at the actual gameplay. Up until now, it's been bits and pieces, along with dev diaries of what we might expect. However, this trailer actually gives us about a minute and a half of the actual 3D platformer based on the kid's cartoon series, and it actually looks pretty good. We also get a look at both the solo and local co-op, but it does make us wish you could do co-op online. Enjoy the trailer as the game launches on October 24 for all three major consoles, as well as for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

The Smurfs – Dreams

Calling all gamers! Whether you're a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, The Smurfs – Dreams has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement! Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf? Now's your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel! Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It's up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel's evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience! Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!

Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises! Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!

Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer! Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!

Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises! Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

