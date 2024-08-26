Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: ,

The Smurfs – Dreams Receives All-New Gameplay Trailer

Finally we get a proper gameplay trailer for The Smurfs – Dreams as they show off both the single player and local co-op options

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Check out the new gameplay trailer for The Smurfs – Dreams, featuring single player and local co-op modes.
  • Explore dreamy realms and face Gargamel's spell in this exciting 3D platformer launching October 24.
  • Enjoy solo or co-op gameplay with friends, unlocking customization options with magic orbs and boss tokens.
  • Immerse yourself in stunning art and epic adventures across 4 worlds, 12 levels, and 16 mini-levels.

Microids revealed a brand new trailer this morning for The Smurfs – Dreams, as we now have a better look at the actual gameplay. Up until now, it's been bits and pieces, along with dev diaries of what we might expect. However, this trailer actually gives us about a minute and a half of the actual 3D platformer based on the kid's cartoon series, and it actually looks pretty good. We also get a look at both the solo and local co-op, but it does make us wish you could do co-op online. Enjoy the trailer as the game launches on October 24 for all three major consoles, as well as for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

The Smurfs - Dreams Revealed For Both PC & Consoles
Credit: Microids

The Smurfs – Dreams

Calling all gamers! Whether you're a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, The Smurfs – Dreams has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement! Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf? Now's your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel! Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It's up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel's evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

  • Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!
  • Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!
  • Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!
  • Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!
  • Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.