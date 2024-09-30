Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Ocellus Services, smurfs, The Smurfs, The Smurfs - Dreams

The Smurfs – Dreams Releases New Demo With Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trrailer for The Smurfs – Dreams as you can now play a totlally free demo of the game ahead of its release in October

Microids dropped a new trailer this morning for The Smurfs – Dreams, showing off the new free playable demo that will be available starting today. Developed by Ocellus Services, the trailer shows off some of the content you'll experience in the demo, as you'll have a chance to try out a few different aspects of the game and get a sense of the platforming action they have created. Enjoy the trailer and the demo via Steam right now, as the game will be released on October 24, 2024, for PC and all three major consoles.

The Smurfs – Dreams

Calling all gamers! Whether you're a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, The Smurfs – Dreams has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement! Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf? Now's your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel! Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It's up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel's evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience! Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!

Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises! Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!

Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer! Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!

Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises! Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

