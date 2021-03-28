The Steam Next Fest Will Be Happening This June

Valve Corporation revealed this week they have renamed the Steam Game Festival to the Steam Next Fest, which will start in June. The company didn't really give any kind of riveting explanation as to why they were changing the name, other than we highly suspect that don't want to be lost in the shuffle when Geoff Keighley eventually launches Summer Game Fest in the next couple of months. In fact, here's the entire explanation behind it from the festival website.

We've renamed the Steam Game Festival to more directly communicate its focus: Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.

As to what exactly they're going to be doing, well, that where the changes end. There's no indication from Valve that they'll be doing anything different this time around than they have at the last several events they've held online. It's basically just a lot of attention on a name change and that's about it. The event itself will still be a week-long celebration of upcoming games, giving players a chance to chat with developers, watch livestreams, and play demos of games all on Steam! Registration for developers has already started ahead of the event's start date of June 16, 2021, and will remain open to eligible games through April 14th. We also learned that following the June event, the next Steam Next Fest will return In October. Which means it looks like they're also changing the release of these events from being quarterly to every four month of the year. Good luck to all of those who register as we look forward to seeing what happens in June.