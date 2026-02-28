Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Croak, WoodRunner Games

Croak Releases Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the animated platformer Croak right now, as the game is available for Steam Next Fest until March 2

Article Summary Try the free Croak demo during Steam Next Fest, available until March 2 for PC gamers.

Play as the frog prince and master tongue grappling, dashing, and pinball-style platforming.

Enjoy hand-drawn visuals from artists behind Cuphead and Rick & Morty-style frame animations.

Explore shifting biomes, solve puzzles, beat epic bosses, and uncover secrets to save the kingdom.

Indie game developer and publisher WoodRunner Games has a free demo available for their upcoming animated platformer, Croak. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a fast-paced platformer in which you play a frog king making his way across the kingdom, in which you'll use your tongue to swing and grapple your way around as both an amazing tool and weapon. Essentially, it uses manic pinball mechanics with your character through different levels that are constantly changing and shifting. The demo is still available through March 2 as part of Steam Next Fest, as we have more details and the latest trailer about it here.

Croak

Croak is a fast-paced 2D platformer with bouncy gameplay and cheeky tongue mechanics that let you grapple, dash, and pinball through bite-sized levels. The game is fully hand-drawn using traditional frame-by-frame animations, featuring visuals from artists who previously worked on Cuphead and Rick & Morty! Hop on a journey as the Frog Prince to save your kingdom from a curse, with nothing but royal resolve! (and your handy-dandy tongue) Discover hidden secrets, solve dynamic puzzles, conquer epic bosses, and unlock achievements as you delight in a breathtaking environment.

Use the prince's tongue to dash and bounce around through hundreds of hand-crafted rooms. Manipulate the environment as you traverse distinct biomes, each with their own unique gameplay mechanics and bosses. Set in the sprawling swamps, visit the twisted carnival orchestrated by the Witch at the playful Feast Fair. Through offbeat mini-games, skill-testing challenges, and clashes with grand, eccentric bosses, only the persistent can earn a coveted seat at the ultimate Royal Banquet! A simple two-action mechanic — Easy to learn, but takes great skill to master:

Short tap to grapple and climb

Long press to launch yourself off a platform

Hold for infinite pinball-bouncing!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!