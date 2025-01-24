Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Unwound Games

Echoes of the Plum Grove Receives Switch Release Date

After already being out on Steam for almost a year, Echoes of the Plum Grove will make its way over to the Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Echoes of the Plum Grove hits Nintendo Switch on February 13, 2025, expanding its cozy farming gameplay.

Experience a generational twist as players shape the legacy of their farm across multiple generations.

Discover Honeywood's dynamic world, where every NPC and decision impacts the community's evolution.

Tailor the gameplay with adjustable settings for a personalized farming adventure in Echoes of the Plum Grove.

Indie game developer Unwound Games and publisher indie.io have confirmed a Nintendo Switch release date for Echoes of the Plum Grove. The game has already been on Steam since April 2024, giving players a cozy farming simulator with a self-described "generational twist" on things. Now Switch players will be able to try it out when it arrives on February 13, 2025. We have a new trailer as well you can check out here.

Echoes of the Plum Grove

Set on the vibrant island of Honeywood, Echoes of the Plum Grove invites players to cultivate their farms, build relationships, and shape the future of their communities. From playful festivals to life-altering choices, players can create a heartfelt legacy that echoes for years to come. Beneath its cozy exterior lies a unique twist: every action carries consequences that ripple across generations. Players begin as a single character, building their farm and life in Honeywood, where they'll grow older, face challenges, and eventually pass on. The legacy continues through their descendants, shaped by the paths forged and choices made along the way. But life in Honeywood isn't always predictable. Characters can live long, fulfilling lives—or meet unexpected ends. Illness, disease, or even an unlucky bite of a deadly mushroom can lead to an untimely demise. Every decision carries weight, from what you plant to how you interact with the townsfolk, ensuring every playthrough is a unique adventure.

Generational Farming Legacy: Transform a modest farm into a thriving homestead. Decisions on the land and within the town impact not just the present, but also future generations who inherit the challenges and successes of the past.

Transform a modest farm into a thriving homestead. Decisions on the land and within the town impact not just the present, but also future generations who inherit the challenges and successes of the past. A Living, Dynamic World: Honeywood is a vibrant island community where every NPC has unique jobs, hobbies, and relationships. The town evolves over time, with new faces arriving and memorable moments unfolding, from joyous weddings to solemn funerals. Every player interaction—like offering a suspiciously poisonous "treat" to a neighbor—can leave a lasting impact.

Honeywood is a vibrant island community where every NPC has unique jobs, hobbies, and relationships. The town evolves over time, with new faces arriving and memorable moments unfolding, from joyous weddings to solemn funerals. Every player interaction—like offering a suspiciously poisonous "treat" to a neighbor—can leave a lasting impact. Survive and Adapt: Manage the challenges of changing seasons, unexpected diseases, and life's unpredictable twists.

Manage the challenges of changing seasons, unexpected diseases, and life's unpredictable twists. Tailored Gameplay: Adjust game settings to match any preferred pace, including options to toggle hunger, taxes, and other survival elements on or off.

