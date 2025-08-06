Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: NHL 26

EA Sports NHL 26 Announced For September Release

EA Sports NHL 26 has officiallyu been announced, as the latest entry in the sports series will be released this September

Article Summary EA Sports NHL 26 launches in September with Matthew Tkachuk as the cover athlete for both editions.

ICE-Q 2.0 system uses real NHL EDGE data for enhanced player movements and unique star playstyles.

Revamped Be A Pro mode offers new storylines, challenges, and a deeper, career-focused experience.

HUT Seasons introduces new team-building features, offline play, and exclusive player cards each season.

EA Sports revealed the latest edition of the NHL series today, as NHL 26 will be coming out on PC and consoles this September. First off, this year's cover athlete is back-to-back Stanley Cup champion, Matthew Tkachuk, who holds the cup high for the main cover, while the Deluxe Edition has him, his father, Keith Tkachuk, and brother Brady Tkachuk, bringing the family of players together. meanwhile, the game itself boasts several improvements, including the new ICE-Q 2.0 that's powered by real NHL EDGE data, a revamped Be A Pro mode to live out your hockey career, the new Goalie Crease Control System, and more. We have the trailer, extra details, and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you here, as the game arrives on September 12, 2025.

NHL 26

NHL 26 is all about this individuality. Setting a new standard for hockey realism, every star plays more like their real-life counterpart with the new ICE-Q 2.0 fueled by NHL EDGE positional data (NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking). Real-world sport data now informs player attributes and personal tendencies. Skating speed, shot power, unique behaviors and signature moves are reflected in the game, giving true hockey fans a strategic advantage. The new Goalie Crease Control System also makes netminders more responsive, with smarter positioning and quicker, more natural saves. Combined with an expanded set of X-Factors that amplify superstar abilities with unique playstyle animations and gameplay outcomes, fans will experience a deeper connection to their favorite players, whether they're controlling them or playing against them.

The fully revamped fan-favorite Be A Pro mode gives players full control over their journey from rookie to NHL superstar. Fresh storylines, new characters, high-stakes challenges, and cutscenes make the experience more realistic and engaging than ever before. From competing in the World Juniors to the draft or working their way from the minors back to the big leagues, players will craft their own legacy on and off the ice. The new HUT Seasons will give players an all-new, dynamic way to compete by introducing new team-building mechanics, ranked matches, and an offline mode geared for those who prefer to play at their own pace, the HUT Cup Chase. With new Heroes and Icons player cards added each season to celebrate the greatest to ever lace up their skates, plus visual upgrades that elevate every moment, players will experience this and much more in NHL 26.

"My dad, Brady and I are all unique and play the way we want to. Sharing the cover of NHL 26 is an extension of that," said Matthew Tkachuk, forward for the Florida Panthers and featured athlete across both editions of this year's game. "I've always tried to bring my own style to the ice, and seeing that captured in NHL 26 makes it feel like it is really me out there."

"Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad," said Brady Tkachuk, captain of the Ottawa Senators. "Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It's an honor to be featured on the cover, and having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better."

"I always told the boys to play hard, be smart, and never lose their personality out there," said Keith Tkachuk, five-time NHL All-Star. "What you see now is two players with totally unique styles, and I'm proud to be sharing the cover with them."

