The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Announces Release Date Gun Interactive has been hard at work on a video game version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, set to be released this August.

Gun Interactive took time today to reveal the official release date for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game they've been working on. We now know the team are planning to hold a technical playtest on May 25th, giving players the first opportunity to try out the game and experience the terror and brutal intensity firsthand while the team works out the kinks. Which will eventually lead to the game's release on August 18th, 2023. You can see more in the latest teaser trailer below as we wait to find out how you can sign up for the test.

"Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. As a victim, you must use your wits and stealth to stay out of the Family's reach and find the tools you need to lead to your eventual freedom. Slaughter Family players must seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Players of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can finally find out if they have what it takes to survive. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

"Character stats are broken out into five main Attribute categories: Toughness, Endurance, Strength, Proficiency, and Stealth, and while each Victim has a base value for each Attribute, these values can be tweaked by way of the metagame and that Victim's unique Skill Tree. Stashed among the various perks within the Skill Tree unlocks are Attribute Unlock Points. Snagging one of those will award a point that can be used to raise the value of any Attribute the player chooses. This is just one of the options players can use to build their Victim loadouts in unique ways. Of course, the base values play an important role in this, as pumping up a low base value will cost more Attribute Unlock Points than leaning into a specific Victim's strong suits."