Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Pt 63: Great Tusk Illustration

Newcomer Pokémon TCG artist Pani Kobayashi delivers a Great Tusk Special Illustration Rare to Scarlet & Violet, the first Gen 9 set.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from the set featuring a Paradox Pokémon.

One of the new species features from Scarlet & Violet is the Great Tusk Special Art Rare. This card features the Ground/Fighting-type (in the TCG, these are rolled into Fighting as a single typing) ancient relative of Donphan. The artwork by Pani Kobayashi delivers a painterly take on this character in a strange, scarlet-tinged terrain. Kobayashi has been contributing Pokémon TCG cards since Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, with some of the standouts being the Hisuian Basculegion from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release kits and Darkrai VSTAR Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith. Kobayashi's role in the hobby is increasing, as they have more cards in this first Paldean-era set than in any previous release.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

