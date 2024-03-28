Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Gives New Details On Spring Content

Gun Interactive revealed more details of the next content update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, covering a new map and character.

Article Summary Barbara Crampton stars as new survivor Virginia in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game.

Virginia's special ability, Boon, allows players to blind The Slaughter Family.

The Mill brings a fresh map with vertical gameplay across multiple floors.

Explore the ghostly, deserted environment of The Mill, now free for all players.

Gun Interactive and Sumo Digital revealed new details about two new additions to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as we're getting a new character and a free map. First off, as previously covered, horror film veteran Barbara Crampton will be joining the game as the latest survivor character, Virginia. Lending both her likeness and voice to the character as you have a new option to try and escape the family. Along with the new character, you'll see a new free map called The Mill, which acts more as a ghost town than an actual home. We have more details on both below as the content is now live.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – Virginia & The Mill

Based on Crampton herself, she brings her character to life through her amazing voice work! Gun Interactive is more than ecstatic to have Barbara Crampton involved in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Players will be able to use her special ability Boon for a fighting chance to survive against The Slaughter Family. Boon will let players contaminate blood buckets with a special mixture Virginia can make at the crafting tables found across each map. This substance can be thrown at a Family member to make them temporarily blinded. With a tragic backstory of leaving her life as a nurse to find her missing son Jesse, Virginia comes across The Slaughter Family. Having been a nurse in the past, her ability offers a new take on Victim gameplay.

Alongside Virginia, all players will be able to enjoy the new free map, The Mill. This map plays unlike any other, with more verticality introduced, where players will be able to traverse more than three floors. A Ghost Town, a dry riverbed, and a few other locations on this map will give players a fresh new experience to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

