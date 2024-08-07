Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Gun Interactive, sumo digital, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Slew Of New Content

Starting in September, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game will offer a new Content Pack, covering multiple releases over six months

Article Summary New Content Pass for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game includes Family Member, Victim, Execution Pack, and more.

Content Pass runs from September 2024 to February 2025, offering automatic updates for $20.

"Rush Week" mode introduces a new way to play, free to all players at a later date.

Scheduled DLC includes Leatherface Skin, Victim Hair Pack, new map, weather variants, and more cosmetics.

Gun Interactive and Sumo Digital revealed a new major pack of content on the way for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with a slew of additions coming out. Simply called the Content Pass, the team will release this pack for $20 that will cover six months of content from September 2024 until February 2025, giving you automatic updates if you own it. What's more, they have the Maria & Hands Bundle available until August 8, giving you all the content from the latest killer and survivor additions to the game. We have more info about the pack below.

Content Pass One

As we roll into our next year, the team wanted to talk about some very exciting news via our Content Pass. Our Content Pass is to let you all know what to expect from September through February. The Content Pass will include a new Family Member, a new Victim, a new Execution Pack, four new cosmetics, and early access to the new free Game Mode "Rush Week."

"Rush Week" will be an exciting and completely brand-new way to play The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. This mode will be free to all players at a later date. More details on "Rush Week" will be coming soon. Our team is working alongside our studio partners to bring the community some much desired DLC such as a new Leatherface Skin, a Victim Hair Pack, a new map, weather variants for already released maps, more cosmetics and execution packs. These listed items will be purchasable DLC that is not included in the Content Pass but will be slated to release throughout the months of September 2024 – February 2025.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. As a victim you must use your wits and stealth to stay out of the Family's reach and find the tools you need to lead to your eventual freedom. Slaughter Family players must seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Players of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can finally find out if they have what it takes to survive. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

