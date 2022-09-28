The Walking Dead: All-Stars Reveals First Major Update

Com2uS and Skybound Entertainment have revealed new details about the first major update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars. Starting today, you have the ability to start recruiting new allies through the Headhunting system, as well as fight with other players online in a brand new PvP mode called Last Man Standing. You'll also be able to collect supplies through a series of new limited-time events that will appear periodically in the game. You'll also have access to a new character named Annie, who uses her hawk to spy on enemies and comes with special "mystical" abilities at her disposal. We have more details for the update below.

Last Man Standing – Top players from the Frontier battles who rank between 1 to 10 can now participate in the Last Man Standing league. Players will have to battle every single rival in the league to make it to the finals.

Annie – A new original character has been added to All Stars – Annie. Possessing mystical powers, in a battle, she provokes enemies with Phoenix, her trusty Hawk companion. With her neutral alignment, she has the ability to help recover HP by aiding her allies who suffer the most damage with medicinal herbs.

The Walking Dead: All-Stars Limited-Time Events Town Management – From now until October 10th, players can participate in the Town Management bingo-style event to receive a reward box containing items necessary for character growth, such as a General Recruitment Ticket and Action Guide. Players who complete all of the bingo games are provided with a Selective Survivor Recruitment Ticket that allows them to recruit one of the four epic characters including Sophia and Rania. Inventory Clearance and Growth Support – Players will also be able to acquire rewards through the Inventory Clearance and Growth Support events starting from October 4th.


