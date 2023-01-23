The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Is Coming To PSVR2 The PSVR2 will be getting The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners as Chapter 2 - Retribution will be available soon.

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment revealed that they will be releasing The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PSVR2. The team will officially bring the game over to the new VR platform for PlayStation 5 as they launch Chapter 2 – Retribution on March 23rd, 2023. This will be the full version of the game released so far, giving PS5 players a chance to experience all of the zombie action in the middle of New Orleans. The announcement coincides with the game's third anniversary, as they will be launching several updates for the game to celebrate. We have all the info or you down at the bottom.

New PC+PSVR2 Launch Date

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 will now launch simultaneously on Steam and PSVR2 on March 21, 2023, with both versions jam-packed with a slew of improvements based on community feedback from the Meta Quest 2 launch. Furthermore, saves will be transferable between platforms, including Meta, Steam, and PSVR2. This also means that users who purchased the Meta Quest 2 version in December 2022 can carry over their progress and experience the game on additional platforms.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Three-Year Anniversary

For the anniversary of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, players who already purchased the game on PSVR will be able to download the game for free on PSVR2 when it launches on March 21, 2023.

A bundle for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Chapter 2: Retribution will be available for $59.99 USD on Meta. This offer starts on Jan 23 and ends on Feb 6.

All owners of Chapter 2: Retribution will receive a new weapon "The Orphan" once the game has launched on PC and PSVR2. This gift will also apply to Quest and Pico owners.

Skydance is also giving players a chance to play a demo of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on the Meta Quest store. This free demo grants access to the first 30 minutes of play of the game and will be available from Jan 23 to Feb 6.